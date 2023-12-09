Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal and Vandana become friends

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana’s morphed vulgar pictures turning things around, which made existence a living hell for Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe). We wrote about Vandana being humiliated in public, with a few men trying to misbehave with her. Kunal (Mohit Malik) came there and not only fought the goons but assured Vandana that he was always with her, by her side. This cute moment of affection and care coming from Kunal broke the ice between them.

The coming episode will see Kunal and Vandana talking about how they fell in love and how life showed them the biggest tragedy of being cheated in love. Kunal will share his sad story while Vandana will share hers. The two of them will realize that a lot is common in their life and they will also decide to complete each other with this marriage.

Kunal will extend the hand of friendship to Vandana and tell her that before they get married, it is important that they become good friends. Saying this, he will say that this will help them give a better future to Tara. Vandana will happily accept Kunal as her friend.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 109 8th December Written Episode Update

Kunal came to protect Vandana. He bashed up the goons who were misbehaving with her. He comforted Vandana and made her emotionally strong.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.