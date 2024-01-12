Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Kunal brings his mother home

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut is headed for big emotional drama with Vani (Chaitrali Gupte) being on the threshold of uniting with her kids, Kunal and Vedika. As we know, Vani was kept in a mental asylum by her own husband, where she was drugged inappropriately. As a result of it, Vani has lost her memory. We saw how she bumped into Kunal when she came under his car. Kunal got a panic attack on seeing his mother on the road. Vandana admitted Vani to the hospital and later found out through the emotional conversation of Vedika and Kunal that the lady was none other than Kunal’s mother.

At the hospital, the doctor told about the lady forgetting her past. Now the coming episode will see Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) motivating Kunal to get his mother home. But Kunal will be adamant and will not be ready. But Vedika’s push will force Kunal to give his consent.

At home, Tara will be all excited to see her grandmother. She will push her father Kunal to do all the rituals needed to welcome Vani home. This will be an emotional sequence where Vani will come home to her children after years.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 142 11th January Written Episode Update

Vedika met her mother Vani. At the hospital, Vedika and Kunal got to know that Vani had lost her memory owing to over-drugging.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.