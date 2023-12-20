Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Soniya reaches out to Kunal for help

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) on the verge of getting married. A lot of hurdles are in the way of their marriage, with the biggest hurdle being Kuldeep Malhotra. As we know, he has planned along with Pammi Bua to come right when the wedding is going to happen and create drama. However, Vedika saw him and confronted her own father.

The coming episode will see Vedika averting problems for Kunal by locking up her father in the house. However, on the other hand, we have seen Soniya (Leena Jumani) being subjected to physical violence by Indrajeet. She will be locked up too, but will succeed in breaking her captivity. She will want to go to Kunal to seek his help.

Soniya will be seen struggling on the road, trying to get some help. Ultimately, she will reach the wedding venue. Kunal and Vandana will, in the meantime, be married with the rituals getting over. Kuldeep and Soniya’s entry will happen only after the wedding.

However, when Kunal will see a beaten up Soniya in a very bad state, he will run up to her, and will forget about Vandana. Kunal will be worried for Soniya and will lift her and rush her to the hospital.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 120 19th December Written Episode Update

Kunal and Vandana got ready for their wedding ritual. On the other hand, Vedika was shocked at spotting her father Kuldeep. She realized that there was something fishy.

What will happen next?

