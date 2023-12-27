Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Soniya wants Kunal back

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) bringing Soniya (Leena Jumani) home. He has turned over-protective of Soniya. And Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) understands his concern for her and has welcomed his decision. As we know, Tara has gotten fond of Vandana and is attached to her.

We saw how Vandana bravely faced Indroneel when he barged into the house. Vandana did not tell Kunal about it. But the coming episode will see Kunal grow in anger looking at Vandana’s injuries given to her by Indroneel. He will scold her for not informing him about the same.

The episode to air will also see Vijay’s insecurity and he will be seen questioning Kunal about keeping his wife and ex-wife under one roof. Kunal will clearly tell Vijay that he knows his responsibilities of being a husband to Vandana, and that he will send Soniya out once she would get better.

On the other hand, Soniya will have other thoughts in her mind. She will decide not to part ways with Kunal and have him for life. She will be determined to do all that she can to send Vandana out of Kunal’s life.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 127 26th December Written Episode Update

Indroneel barged into Kunal’s house and wanted to take away Soniya. However, Vandana stood firm and stopped Indro’s move and attacked him too.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.