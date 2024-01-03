Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Tara chooses Vandana for a dance competition

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) being blamed for the scare that Tara got on her birthday owing to the presence of clowns. Vandana was not aware that Tara was afraid of clowns. This gave Soniya (Leena Jumani) another chance to blame Vandana and call her a bad mother. Kunal was also convinced that Vandana could have handled things better. He reprimanded Vandana and Vandana was seen pleading him for another chance to prove her worth as Tara’s mother.

Amidst all this, the Karmarkar family is saddened with the pregnancy of Mrunal. Vandana’s heart pines for Mrunal but she is helpless.

The coming episode will focus on a dance competition in Tara’s school where she has to perform with her mother. Soniya will be eager to participate in it, but Tara will express her desire to dance with Vandana who is her mother now.

On the day of the event though, Vandana will not be able to come to the dance event owing to a problem. This will give Soniya another chance to talk against Vandana.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 133 2nd January Written Episode Update

Soniya revealed her real intention to Vandana and told her that she intended to get back to Kunal’s life.

Will Vandana and Tara perform together?

