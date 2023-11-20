Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Tara gets stuck amidst crackers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) are going through their personal crises. Kunal has just ended his relationship with Soniya, but is getting drawn towards Tara and has accepted to take her responsibility. On the other side, Vandana is dealing with the mess created by her family members over the house sale.

Amidst all this, we saw how Kunal got angry at Vandana when she allowed Tara to meet Soniya (Leena Jumani). Kunal has ordered that Vandana will never get close to Tara from now. The Diwali function will bring together the Karmarkars and the Malhotra families. At the party that will happen, Soniya will arrive wearing the same saree gifted by Kunal earlier for Diwali. This will pain Kunal all the more. Soniya will get jealous when Kunal and Vandana will give a performance together.

While bursting Diwali crackers, Tara will get in a problem situation where she will be caught amidst the cracker burst. She will give out a big yell, and Kunal and Vandana will run towards Tara to save her.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 90 19th November Written Episode Update

Soniya witnessed the Karmarkar family and the Malhotra family talking about Kunal and Vandana. Soniya also saw Kunal and Vandana together and got jealous of their closeness.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.