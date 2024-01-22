Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Tara goes missing

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) and Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) slowly but steadily building a strong bond that is built over good understanding, trust and respect for each other. Their friendship goals have been to the point and they are doing everything they can as parents of Tara.

We saw how Vani went to the Vandana Niwas and tried connecting with her past when she saw pictures of Vijay Karmarkar and also sat to play the tanpura. We are slowly seeing Bobby develop feelings for Mrunal who is otherwise contemplating abortion.

We have also seen Soniya creating a big ruckus in the house, as a result of which she has been thrown out.

The coming episode will be a tense one with Tara going missing from school. Vandana will, as usual, go to pick up Tara. But Tara will not be found anywhere on the school campus. This will worry her, and will immediately suspect Soniya to be the reason for it. She will try calling Kunal. But Kunal will not take her calls, as he will be busy with his meeting.

Vandana will take the bold step of going to Soniya’s house, all by herself.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 151 21st January Written Episode Update

Vani went missing. Kunal and others searched for her. Vani reached Vandana Niwas and started singing as she played the Tanpura. She sang Vandana’s father Vijay’s song.

What will happen now? Will Tara be found?

