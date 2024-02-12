Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana doubts Mrunal

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Mrunal (Garvita Sadhwani) and Bobby (Romit Raj) being allowed to enter the Malhotra house. As we know, Bobby’s attempt at suicide melted hearts. Kunal (Mohit Malik) was forced to accept Bobby and Mrunal in his house.

However, we saw Mrunal’s deceitful nature again. We saw her meeting Vaibhav (Karanvir Mehra) and that they were together on this mission.

The coming episode will see Vaibhav and Mrunal meeting at the Malhotra lawn without anyone’s knowledge. It will be out in the open that Vaibhav and Mrunal have their dirty eyes set on Kunal’s property and want to use Bobby as a trump card.

The two of them will have a romantic exchange when Vani will see Mrunal with a man. Before she could check on the person, Vaibhav would run away. Vandana will also get to know about it and will question Mrunal.

Later, Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) will notice that Mrunal is getting constant calls from Vaibhav and will question her on her intention.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 171 11th February Written Episode Update

Mrunal and Bobby were welcomed home at the Malhotra house. However, Vandana and Kunal remained worried about Mrunal’s intentions.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.