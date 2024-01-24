Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana fights for Tara

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Tara being in danger as she has been taken from school by Soniya (Leena Jumani). As we know, Tara voluntarily went with Soniya, but later found out that she was taking her to London, away from her father and Vandu Maa. Tara prayed for some sort of help. And that is when Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) appeared to save her. We wrote about Vandana’s valiant attempt to get inside the house of Indroneel. Vandana will enter the room where Tara has been kept.

The coming episode will see Vandana and Tara hugging each other emotionally. Tara will seek forgiveness from Vandana for coming along with Soniya. She will now want to go home and be with her and her father. Vandana will be in trouble as Soniya and Indroneel (Amit Pachori), who had gone out, will enter the house again.

On hearing some noise from the room where Tara is, they will open the door and will be shocked not to see Tara there. Vandana and Tara would have hidden inside the cupboard. Indroneel will find them and will try to separate Vandana from Tara. Vandana will cry and will threaten to do all that she can to unite with Tara.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 153 23rd January Written Episode Update

Vandana entered the house of Indroneel as she had a gut feeling that Tara was taken to the house.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.