Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets a panic attack

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) realizing that she is in love with Kunal (Mohit Malik). We saw Vandana bloom as a rose when Kunal thanked her profusely for being in his life and his daughter’s. Kunal’s passionate hug aroused new feelings in Vandana and she was not able to communicate about them to Kunal.

At this juncture, Vandana and Kunal decided to send Mrunal out of the house for the sake of Bobby. With a heavy heart, Vandana bid adieu to Mrunal but worried about her safety. At this phase, Vaibhav will come to the Malhotra house and will tell all that they need not worry about Mrunal and that he will now take care of her. Bobby will get into tension and will yell at Vaibhav. Vaibhav will also threaten to kill the child growing inside Mrunal.

All of this will make Vandana scared. Vandana will get a panic attack and will require help. Kunal will pacify her and try to calm her down. However, Vandana’s constant worry about Mrunal will make her stressed.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 164 4th February Written Episode Update

Mrunal left the Malhotra house as per the advice given to her by Vandana. Vandana and Kunal talked about how important this decision was for their family.

