Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana gets into a dilemma

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Tara’s custody hanging in jeopardy with her telling the court that she prefers to live with her Vandu Meme. This only means that Soniya (Leena Jumani) can use it to her own advantage and play the cards of being the mother to the kid and get Tara’s custody. Kunal (Mohit Malik), being aware of it, has no other option but to request Vandana to marry him and become Tara’s mother so that they can, as parents, give the kid a good future.

We wrote about Kunal’s request to Vandana. And this beautiful scene will see Kunal talking about his plus and minus as an individual, how he cannot love again, but can strive hard to become a good father to his daughter. Vandana will be silenced on hearing the plea of Kunal. He will talk openly, and let his heart’s feelings out. He will express his worry over Tara’s future and will want Vandana to help him.

Kunal’s earnest request will put Vandana in a dilemma. She will be scared and will be aware of the kind of taunts she will be subjected to, by people in her family, and in Kunal’s family. She will recollect all of it but will be worried for Tara as she is unwell with a hole in her heart. She will think of the promise that Tara asked for, to be with her always. She will think of Kunal’s request to marry her.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 101 30h November Written Episode Update

In the court, Tara chose to stay with Vandana, which forced the judge to take a decision of giving Tara’s custody for the present time to the father Kunal Malhotra.

How will Vandana take her decision? Will she agree to marry Kunal?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.