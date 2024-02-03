Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana in love with Kunal

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Tara being eager to attend the birthday party of her best friend Samaira. However, Samaira’s parents did not invite Tara to the party, as they did not want the kids to mingle with Tara, whose parents were divorced.

The coming episode will focus on Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) finding a means to educate Tara and even society about the taboos related to divorce. Kunal (Mohit Malik) will support Vandana in her mission and the three of them will go to the birthday party to address the crowd and kids.

Vandana will talk about how divorce is a result of a situation where a married couple cannot continue their marriage for various reasons, but that should not in any way affect the kid born to them. Vandana will state that this is a personal matter and that the kid born in the family will not be different from other kids. Kunal will be impressed with the way in which Vandana will handle the situation.

The parents assembled will also realize how wrong they were. After this incident, Kunal will hug Vandana and will thank her for being with him and his daughter. Vandana will for the first time develop feelings of love for Kunal.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 162 2nd February Written Episode Update

Tara ran out of the house so that she could go to Samaira’s party. Kunal and Vandana tried to gatecrash at the party to find Tara. Vandana found her daughter standing out, trying to get inside.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.