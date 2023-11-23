Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vandana saves Vijay from danger

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) disliking the closeness of Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) and Tara. He has been brainwashed by Soniya (Leena Jumani) to believe that Vandana is using Tara as a step to get closer to Kunal. Kunal has ordered that Vandana and Tara will never meet. Tara is missing Vandana and so is Tara. We saw how Tara refused to eat food and found it tough to sleep. Vandana sang a lullaby for Tara from her room which was heard by Tara.

The coming episode will see Vandana praying for a better future for Tara. She will be constantly worried about Tara, but will also know her limitations. She will be helpless that she cannot do anything to make the kid feel comfortable.

The episode to air will bring about a new problem for Vandana. Vijay will be walking with his walker inside the compound of his house while Vandana will be standing nearby. Someone will pour water into Vijay’s path and will also throw an open-ended wire in the water. Vijay will be about to stamp on the wire, but Vandana will see it at the right time and will save her father.

But this will create panic in Vandana’s mind. She will have this notion always that her father’s life is at risk.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 93 22nd November Written Episode Update

Soniya brainwashed Kunal by telling him that Vandana was using Tara to get closer to him. Kunal who believed this, ordered that Vandana and Tara would never meet.

What will happen next?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.