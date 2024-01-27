Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Spoiler: Vijay sees Vani

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) being extremely insecure about the safety of Tara. As we know, Tara was kidnapped from school by Soniya and Indroneel after which Tara got scared and fainted. Now Kunal wants to give a safe life to Tara. He was seen telling his family that he would want high-profile security at his house and also talked about restricting Tara’s movement outside the house. This angered Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) but Kunal stuck to his point.

The coming episode will open up the suspense of Vijay (Yatin Kaeyekar) and Vani (Chaitrali Gupte). As we know, there is a deep bond of friendship between Vijay and Vani, which stems out of both of them being highly proficient in music. There has been a back story of Kuldeep Malhotra and Vijay Karmarkar being friends. Kuldeep had stolen all the songs of Vijay and sold them under his name, thus becoming rich. Vani had a great fight with her husband for ditching Vijay, which led to Vani deciding not to stay with her husband.

The coming episode will eventually get closer to Vijay and Vani coming face to face. Vijay will see Vani at the Malhotra house and will be shocked. We saw Vijay remembering Vani when he heard her song. As we know, Vani has forgotten her past.

It will be interesting if Vani is revived by her past and remembers it when she ends up seeing Vijay.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 156 26th January Written Episode Update

Vijay put an old audio cassette of Vani’s song and cherished and remembered every moment spent with her. At the Malhotra house, Vani for restless as she heard the same song and was curious to know who the singer was.

What will happen?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.