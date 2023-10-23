Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Kunal hurts himself

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Kunal being shocked and depressed with his past coming before him. He will inflict harm on himself and will injure himself.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
23 Oct,2023 14:43:23
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Kunal (Mohit Malik) being faced with his problems of the past. He has encountered his one-time friend Indraneel (Amit Pachori) at his office. He has also faced the love of his life, his ex-wife Soniya (Leena Jumani). As we know, Soniya returned to Kunal’s life to give him back his daughter Tara. Soniya expressed the desire to marry Indraneel and asked Kunal to take on the responsibilities of Tara from now on. Kunal was pained by this shocking development of Soniya and Indraneel returning to his life.

With Kunal’s painful past coming to the fore, it will be shocking for one and all witnessing it. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) pitied the child, Tara, as her mother did not want to keep her, and so did her father.

At this juncture, the coming episode will dwell further on the pain and suffering of Kunal Malhotra. Kunal will remember that dreaded moment when he would have spotted his wife Soniya with his friend Indraneel. Soniya would have shattered Kunal’s happy life by telling him that she is not happy with Kunal and wants to live with Indro.

Kunal will be so depressed in the present storyline after the past will appear before him, that he will get into a destructive mode. He will break glasses and will hit his hand on the mirror and injure his hand and leg.

Vandana will spot Kunal in terrible pain and will nurse his wounds. However, Kunal will not be ready to see a glimpse of Tara and will ask Vandana to take her away.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 62 22nd October Written Episode Update

Kunal was shocked to see Soniya arrive along with Indraneel. Soniya revealed the bitter truth of Tara being born to her and Kunal. Soniya expressed her desire to marry Indraneel and start her life afresh and asked Kunal to take responsibility as Tara’s father.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.

Srividya Rajesh

