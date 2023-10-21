Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal's life with his daughter

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Soniya returning to Kunal's life to give him their daughter, Tara. Read this intersting twist here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
21 Oct,2023 13:49:04
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal's life with his daughter 863182

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the past sorrow of Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik) surfacing, with the arrival of one-time-friend Indraneel Jeet (Amit Pachori). As we know, Indraneel and Kunal had a big showdown in office where both held each other’s collars. Kunal told about Indraneel’s return to Vedika and she too got tensed for her brother. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) also wondered what made Kunal so sad and angry after meeting Indraneel.

Soon, the truth from the past will open up. During the Navratri celebrations, Kunal and Vandana will join in with their families to celebrate Navratri with the neighbourhood. However, the festive ambience will get spoiled with the entry of Soniya (Leena Jumani), who will be Kunal’s past love. We have heard of references to Soniya earlier too, and we know by now that she cheated on Kunal.

However, soon the particulars will be out in the open. Soniya will arrive at the Navratri festival with Tara, a little kid who will come and hug Kunal as her father. Soniya will break the news that Tara is the kid born to Soniya from Kunal. Kunal will be shocked to know this. Soniya will ask Kunal to take care of Tara, while she will get married to Indraneel and start her life afresh.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 60 20th October Written Episode Update

Vandana planned her first night with Vaibhav. However, Vaibhav grew furious on seeing the arrangements in the room and ridiculed Vandana for being incapable of having a baby.

What is Kunal’s pain from the past?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital 863167
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Update: Abhimanyu resigns from Birla Hospital
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a threat of his life 863164
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a huge threat
Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus' show Jhanak 863148
Exclusive: Anand Sharma bags Star Plus’ show Jhanak
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann's surprise entry as 3rd show 862759
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin secures 1st position in the ratings chart; Anupamaa moves to No 2, Teri Meri Doriyaann’s surprise entry as 3rd show
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat 862690
Rabb Se Hai Dua Update: Dua stands up for Kaynaat
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan turns 'motivator' for Savi 862684
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Update: Ishaan turns ‘motivator’ for Savi

Latest Stories

Pooja Hegde Turns Tennis Player In Green Mini Dress, Looks Sizzling 863174
Pooja Hegde Turns Tennis Player In Green Mini Dress, Looks Sizzling
The Intouchables To Be Adapted Into Hindi By Karan Johar and Guneet Monga 863190
The Intouchables To Be Adapted Into Hindi By Karan Johar and Guneet Monga
Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence 863188
Bigg Boss 17 update: Salman Khan grills Isha Malviya over accusing Abhishek Kumar of physical violence
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next 'Parva,' a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata 863186
Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced his next ‘Parva,’ a modern-age franchise inspired from Mahabharata
Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Dreamy Date With Hubby Vivek, Drinks To Kisses 863168
Divyanka Tripathi Enjoys Dreamy Date With Hubby Vivek, Drinks To Kisses
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die? 863161
Kundali Bhagya update: Srishti to die?
Read Latest News