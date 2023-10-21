Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Update: Soniya returns to Kunal's life with his daughter

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen the past sorrow of Kunal Malhotra (Mohit Malik) surfacing, with the arrival of one-time-friend Indraneel Jeet (Amit Pachori). As we know, Indraneel and Kunal had a big showdown in office where both held each other’s collars. Kunal told about Indraneel’s return to Vedika and she too got tensed for her brother. Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe) also wondered what made Kunal so sad and angry after meeting Indraneel.

Soon, the truth from the past will open up. During the Navratri celebrations, Kunal and Vandana will join in with their families to celebrate Navratri with the neighbourhood. However, the festive ambience will get spoiled with the entry of Soniya (Leena Jumani), who will be Kunal’s past love. We have heard of references to Soniya earlier too, and we know by now that she cheated on Kunal.

However, soon the particulars will be out in the open. Soniya will arrive at the Navratri festival with Tara, a little kid who will come and hug Kunal as her father. Soniya will break the news that Tara is the kid born to Soniya from Kunal. Kunal will be shocked to know this. Soniya will ask Kunal to take care of Tara, while she will get married to Indraneel and start her life afresh.

Vandana planned her first night with Vaibhav. However, Vaibhav grew furious on seeing the arrangements in the room and ridiculed Vandana for being incapable of having a baby.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.