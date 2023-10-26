Television | Spoilers

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Vandana and Tara's cute bond

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Vandana and Tara developing a cute bond that will make them happy.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Oct,2023 18:03:09
Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama with Soniya (Leena Jumani), who is Kunal’s (Mohit Malik) ex-wife, dropping off her daughter Tara, born to Kunal. Soniya’s argument was that she wanted to start her life afresh with Indraneel (Amit Pachori) and even marry him. However, Kunal refused to have the kid. But Vedika gave shelter to the kid and with the help of Vandana (Sayli Salunkhe), is handling Tara.

As we know, Vandana developed a connection with Tara from the time she saw her. Even Tara got close to Vandana. The story track shows Vandana being deprived of becoming a mother, and this phase will give Vandana the experience of showering her mother’s love on Tara.

The coming episode will see Tara keeping a nickname for Vandana and calling her Mimi. Vandana will also gift Tara a doll which she will call ‘Hope’. Vandana will tell Tara that she needs to hug the doll tightly whenever she is low on confidence. Vandana will tell Tara that this will bring hope back to her life.

Vandana will start to take care of every little thing related to Tara. However, Kunal will continue to avoid Tara.

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si Ep 65 25th October Written Episode Update

Hemant forced his father Vijay to give his consent to sell the house. Vijay had no option but to agree with a heavy heart. Mrunal told this news to Vaibhav who was happy to get a big share of the house deal.

What will happen now?

Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si, the show on Star Plus is produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut and written by able writers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa. It has Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe playing the lead. It is about an unusual love story of Kunal and Vandana who differ in their thought process and approach to life.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

