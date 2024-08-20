Badall Pe Paon Hai Serial Upcoming Twist: Baani Goes For Shopping, Falls In Big Problem

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta produce Sony Sab’s new show Badall Pe Paon Hai under their banner Dreamiyata. The audience sees interesting ups and downs in the lives of Baani (Amandeep Sidhu) and Rajat (Aakash Ahuja). Rajat comes home late, leaving everyone upset. However, Rajat celebrates Baani’s birthday with family members and enjoys the moment. Baani convinces her father-in-law, making Rajat happy. Rajat lies to Baani about getting late. On the other hand, Lavanya decides to separate Baani and Rajat and conspires against Baani.

In the upcoming episode, Baani and her sister come to a shop. Baani’s sister finds a beautiful red dress that she likes and asks Baani to try it once. Baani denies it, emphasizing that she has to meet Balwant. Baani agrees to just try once, but as she comes out of the changing room, the dress gets hooked in the door, and eventually, it gets torn. The shopkeeper reveals to Baani that she has ruined the outfit, so she will have to take it.

The outfit costs nine thousand, and Baani reveals that she doesn’t have much money. The shopkeeper threatens, saying he will call the police. Baani pays the money, upon which her sister asks if she used Balwant’s money. Soon, Balwant calls Baani and asks her to come soon because his servant is waiting in the market. He asks to give them the money, leaving Baani distressed.