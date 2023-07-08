Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Ram refuses to reveal his relationship truth with Kriti to Shalini

Sony Entertainment Television’s much-loved franchise, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’, leaves viewers on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating the revelations ahead. According to the storyline, Priya gears up to go to the clinic as she has an urgent appointment. Priya’s mother-in-law learns about her urgent appointments and makes the first rasoi. The sweet mother-in-law reveals to Priya that she has made halwa on her behalf and she can serve the entire family at the breakfast table. Priya feels overwhelmed by Shalini’s gesture.

In the coming episode, Ram arrives at the office and unexpectedly finds Kriti inside his cabin. Insecure about Ram and Priya’s relationship, Kriti asks Ram to disclose the truth about their relationship to Shalini, but Ram opposes the idea. He explains that he cannot take the risk of jeopardizing his mother’s life by revealing the truth after her surgery.

Will Shalini learn about Ram and Priya’s contract marriage?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Season 3 sees Ram and Priya in the sublime love story of an unexpected relationship. Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are reprising their roles again as Ram and Priya. Ram, a lonely start-up owner seeking solace in material success, and Priya, a heartbroken middle-class dentist, enter a marriage of compromise to appease their families. However, a relationship from which they had no expectations blossoms into a true partnership as they slowly fall in love with each other’s strengths and imperfections.

