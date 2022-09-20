Banni Chow Home Delivery the Star Plus show produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions has seen Yuvan’s (Pravisht Mishra) struggle in getting Agasthya’s (Arijit Taneja) consent for the rockstar competition. However, Agasthya has refused to take in Yuvan upon seeing him and his liabilities.

However, Banni has not lost hope. She will be seen in the coming episode to use an opportunity to impress Agasthya with Yuvan’s singing prowess. She will make Yuvan sing at a pub where Agasthya will be present. Agasthya will like Yuvan’s performance a lot but he will not be able to see who is singing. Yuvan will be placed by Banni behind a screen and only his shadow will be seen. Agasthya will end up praising Yuvan’s singing. That will be when Banni will bring Yuvan in front and will force Agasthya to give him the chance to participate in the competition. There will be many people cheering for Yuvan and his singing prowess.

Will Agasthya agree?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.