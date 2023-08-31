Television | Spoilers

Malini tenderly takes care of Aradhana. The latter gently holds Malini's hand and calls her "Mumma." in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhana heads to a storeroom to find some papers. However, while she looks for the papers, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) enters the room. Soon, the two argue with each other and Aradhana decides to leave. But she is shocked to find out that the door of the storeroom is locked now and the two are trapped inside the room.

Aradhana and Reyansh try ways to get out of the room but fail in all attempts. Soon, the two have an argument and Reyansh brings alcohol. Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) drinks it and feels dizzy. She starts acting weird and Reyansh tries to handle him. During their conversation, Reyansh asks her to trust him again but she refuses to do so. In a drunken state, Aradhana and Reyansh come close to each other.

In the coming episode, Malini and her loved ones finally locate Reyansh and Aradhana, find them in a store room. However, relief quickly replaces with concern when Aradhana’s health takes a sudden turn – her blood sugar level drops, causing her to lose consciousness. In the midst of this anxious situation, Malini tenderly takes care of Aradhana. The latter gently holds Malini’s hand and calls her “Mumma.” Malini is surprised by Aradhana’s behaviour.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Aradhana reveal Malini about the truth?