Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhana on a mission to find her biological mother

Beena's phone rings, and she asks Aradhana to answer it. She hears Malini's voice on the other end of the phone and gets stunned in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Aug,2023 15:45:32
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) embarks on a journey to unveil the mystery surrounding her birth mother. With unwavering determination, she enlists the support of her sister and close friend, Pooja. Their collective efforts lead them to a breakthrough, revealing that Aradhana’s birth mother resides in the city of Dehradun.

Aradhana resolves to take a significant step forward by confronting her birth mother face-to-face. Hence, she leaves the city and heads to Dehradun. On the other hand, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) meets Aradhana and requests the truth from her. Aradhana yells at Reyansh and asks him to leave her alone and never look for her again. Reyansh tries to stop Aradhana and persuade her to listen to him. After slapping Reyansh, Aradhana tells him to leave. Aradhana becomes enraged and accuses Reyansh of not believing in her love.

In the coming episode, Aradhana will not be able to stop herself and gorge on some brownies looking at the sweets kept in front of her. At the same time, Beena’s phone will ring, and she will ask Aradhana to answer it. She will hear Malini’s voice on the other end of the phone and will be stunned.

Will Aradhana find out about her biological mother?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

