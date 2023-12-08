Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Aradhna discovers Reyansh as groom instead of Jai

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh expresses his feelings, stating that Aradhna’s actions defeated him and that he loved her immensely. Aradhna responds, pointing out that Reyansh caused her an equal amount of pain. Reyansh justifies, suggesting that wounds and pain are indicators of love. Aradhna confides in Reyansh, revealing that Jai didn’t marry her because he understands the lifelong commitment of marriage.

Aradhna emphasizes that Reyansh’s love isn’t within his or her control, but Jai comprehends her deeply. Jai’s intentions are not possessive; he aims to build a life together. Aradhna expresses her desire to begin a new life with Jai in the right way. Kirti kidnaps Jai and torturing him to an extent where she tries to make him confess his love for her but adamant on his word and staying true to himself Jai denies the fact.

Now, in the coming episode, Reyansh will take Jai’s place and the wedding ceremony will begin, Aradhna will soon find out that the groom is not Jai but Reyansh instead. On the other hand, when Jai refuses to confess his love for Kirti, she loses her patience and pulls a gun on Jay and fires it.

Will the bullet hit Jay? What will Aradhna do next?

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 109 7 December 2023 Written Episode Update

