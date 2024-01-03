Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Jai catches Reyansh and Aradhna red handed at a cafe

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Aradhna brings the girl named Bani to her house and she turns out to be Jai’s best friend. Jai and Bani have a happy reunion as they meet. Later, Reyansh reveals to Aradhna that Bani loves Jai and vice versa. When Aradhna calls her mother from office to enquire about Jai, she reveals that Jai went out with Bani. Later, at a party Aradhna witnesses Jai carrying Bani in his arms and gets shocked.

A college reunion is organized wherein Jai and Reyansh come together again. They attend the college reunion as they belong to the same group of friends in the college. However, at the party, all are supposed to make a certain contribution. However, Reyansh purposely humiliates Jai by mentioning that he would be bearing all the expenses. In front of guest, Jai feels humiliated.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhna will tell Jai that Pooja is very distressed, so she promised to spend some time with her. Pooja will call Jai and suggest going for a coffee, asking Aradhna to join them. Jai will mention that Aradhna is not at home. Pooja will tell Jai to meet in half an hour. Meanwhile, Aradhna and Reyansh will be at a cafe where Aradhna will express that how much she loved him. Coincidentally, Jai and Pooja will arrive at the same cafe where Aradhna and Reyansh are. Aradhna will start coughing, causing Jai and Pooja to notice Aradhna and Reyansh together.

Why is Aradhana with Reyansh? What will be Jai’s reaction after seeing Aradhana and Reyansh together in the cafe?

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 127 2 January 2024 Written Episode Update

