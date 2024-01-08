Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Jai’s mother to misunderstand Aradhna

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Jai will experience a wave of hurt and retreat to the restroom, overcome with emotions and shedding tears. Reyansh will approach Jai, intending to console him, acknowledging the depth of his anguish by expressing an understanding that when someone falls in love, it becomes an integral part of life. Reyansh will affirm his belief that Aradhna will return to him because his love for her is genuine.

Jay’s mom will suggest Jay and Aradhna to go for their honeymoon. Later on, Aradhna will tell Reyansh that she and Jay are going on their honeymoon. Reyansh, however, will object of Aradhna going and she’ll express her anger, insisting that he can’t stop her from going.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhna will talk to a divorce lawyer on call. Jai’s mother, who will be passing by her room, will overhear her conversation and misunderstand her. Actually, Aradhna would be speaking to the lawyer for her friend who wants to seek divorce from her husband. Soon, she will inform Jai about Aradhna’s plan to seek divorce from him. However, Jai will be confident that Aradhna will not give divorce to her.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 130 5 January 2024 Written Episode Update

