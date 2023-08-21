Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini questions Aradhana about her mother

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) tells Beena how Reyansh does not trust her or her love. Aradhna also claims that it was her fault and that she should not have fallen in love with someone like Reyansh. Later, Beena requests Aradhana to do a delivery at Khanna’s house. The latter agrees to do so.

Aradhana reaches Khanna house and comes face to face with Malini. Aradhana tells Koko about her trip to Dehradun in search of a lady, and how she just knew her nickname. Aradhana hears someone refer to Malini as Mimi. The police arrive at the Khanna residence, alleging that Malini’s daughter was involved in an accident and that Aradhana had filed a complaint against her. Vicky, on the other hand, will tell Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) to locate Aradhana.

In the coming episode, Malini questions Aradhana about her mother. Malini looks through Aradhana’s purse for her phone and ID cards but fails to find them. She then inquires as to whether Aradhana’s parents reside a long distance away. Aradhana later discloses her full name, Aradhana Sehgal, surprising Malini’s family. They suggest that Malini looks into it further because they might be related as she was also Sehgal before marriage. Malini also apologizes to Aradhana for her previous attitude.

Will Malini get to know the real identity of Aradhana?