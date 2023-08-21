ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini questions Aradhana about her mother

Malini questions Aradhana about her mother. Malini looks through Aradhana's purse for her phone and ID cards but fails to find them in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
21 Aug,2023 17:38:01
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Malini questions Aradhana about her mother 844648

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) tells Beena how Reyansh does not trust her or her love. Aradhna also claims that it was her fault and that she should not have fallen in love with someone like Reyansh. Later, Beena requests Aradhana to do a delivery at Khanna’s house. The latter agrees to do so.

Aradhana reaches Khanna house and comes face to face with Malini. Aradhana tells Koko about her trip to Dehradun in search of a lady, and how she just knew her nickname. Aradhana hears someone refer to Malini as Mimi. The police arrive at the Khanna residence, alleging that Malini’s daughter was involved in an accident and that Aradhana had filed a complaint against her. Vicky, on the other hand, will tell Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) to locate Aradhana.

In the coming episode, Malini questions Aradhana about her mother. Malini looks through Aradhana’s purse for her phone and ID cards but fails to find them. She then inquires as to whether Aradhana’s parents reside a long distance away. Aradhana later discloses her full name, Aradhana Sehgal, surprising Malini’s family. They suggest that Malini looks into it further because they might be related as she was also Sehgal before marriage. Malini also apologizes to Aradhana for her previous attitude.

Will Malini get to know the real identity of Aradhana?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan dream about their wedding 844542
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Kathaa and Viaan dream about their wedding
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Surilii suffers miscarriage 844537
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: OMG! Surilii suffers miscarriage
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit 844078
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Roshni scolds Surilii for disclosing Shiv’s truth to Mohit
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life? 843877
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life?
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family learns about Roshni being Shiv’s ex-girlfriend 843871
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Barot family learns about Roshni being Shiv’s ex-girlfriend
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan proposes to Kathaa 843836
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Viaan proposes to Kathaa
Latest Stories
Another musical marvel 'Jamnapaar' brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2! 844662
Another musical marvel ‘Jamnapaar’ brought forth by the makers of Dream Girl 2!
Star Bharat to Introduce an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​ 844660
Star Bharat to Introduce an Exciting New Crime-Based Show with renowned Bollywood actors like Rahul Dev and Shefali Shah as hosts?​
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha 844656
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Spoiler: Savi determined to unite Ishaan and Isha
Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore 844641
Heartthrob Vijay Deverakonda meets students during the Kushi promotional tour to Coimbatore
Anushka Sen Is A Stunning Beauty In This White Bodycon; Check Her Style Here 844643
Anushka Sen Is A Stunning Beauty In This White Bodycon; Check Her Style Here
Prashanth Neel's Surprise Move - Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Post Production Shifts to Village in Karnataka to maintain secrecy; Trailer Set for September 844635
Prashanth Neel’s Surprise Move – Hombale Films Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire Post Production Shifts to Village in Karnataka to maintain secrecy; Trailer Set for September
Read Latest News