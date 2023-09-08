Television | Spoilers

Reyansh will tell Aaradhna that he has something that will help her expose Jindal. Eager to know how, she will consistently keep asking Reyansh about it in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) spots Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) stealing the phone. He gets shocked and soon goes to confront Aradhana. He tells her to stop blaming the Jindal family since it would affect her.

However, Aradhana gets angry and replies to Reyansh to not interfere in her life and mind his own business. Reyansh tries to persuade Aradhana not to go out alone at night. Aradhana does not listen and pushes Reyansh, accidentally injuring his hands. Aradhana feels guilty for hurting Reyansh and witnesses her hand bleeding. Soon, Reyansh and Aradhana have a cute nok-jhok.

In the coming episode, while dancing together, Reyansh will tell Aaradhna that he has something that will help her expose Jindal. Eager to know how, she will consistently keep asking Reyansh about it but he will keep a condition that Aradhana has to smile first.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 199 7th September 2023 Written Episode Update

Reyansh thinks that Aradhna should drop the case, as it can be dangerous for her. Hence, Reyansh asks Aradhna to stop going after the Jindal family. Meanwhile, Malini confronts Aradhna for creating a scene in front of her family members.

Will Aradhana be successful at exposing Jindal family?