Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh gets shot, Aradhana in shock

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Aradhana discloses her full name, Aradhana Sehgal, surprising Malini’s family. They suggest that Malini looks into it further because they might be related as she was also Sehgal before marriage. Malini also apologizes to Aradhana for her previous attitude.

Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) makes suggestions for KiKi’s app ideas as she proposes that there can be an app that allows people to delete memories of ex-lovers or just eliminate that person from their lives. Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) intervenes and declares that the story will carry on even if the person is no longer alive. Aradhana tells Reyansh that not all stories have pleasant endings; some have stormy and destructible endings as well.

In the coming episode, Reyansh finds himself entangled in a fierce altercation with a group of masked assailants. The confrontation escalates dramatically when one of the assailants, fires at Reyansh. The latter gets injured and falls unconscious on the ground. The shocking incident leaves Aradhana, in a state of disbelief and utter shock.

Will Aradhana save Reyansh’s life?