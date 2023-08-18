ADVERTISEMENT
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life?

Aradhana will faint while walking down the road, and Reyansh will catch her before she falls in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Aug,2023 16:31:47
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh returns in Aradhana’s life? 843877

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is witnessing interesting drama in recent episodes. As per the plot, Reyansh meets Aradhana and requests the truth from her. Aradhana yells at Reyansh and asks him to leave her alone and never look for her again. Reyansh tries to stop Aradhana and persuade her to listen to him. But she refuses to stop.

Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) tells Beena how Reyansh does not trust her or her love. Aradhna also claims that it was her fault and that she should not have fallen in love with someone like Reyansh. Later, Beena requests Aradhana to do a delivery at Khanna’s house. The latter agrees to do so.

Aradhana reaches Khanna house and comes face to face with Malini. Aradhana tells Koko about her trip to Dehradun in search of a lady, and how she just knew her nickname. Aradhana hears someone refer to Malini as Mimi. Vicky, on the other hand, will tell Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) to locate Aradhana.

In the coming episode, the police will arrive at the Khanna residence, alleging that Malini’s daughter was involved in an accident and that Aradhana had filed a complaint against her. Meanwhile, Aradhana will faint while walking down the road, and Reyansh will catch her before she falls.

Is Reyansh back in Aradhana’s life?

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

