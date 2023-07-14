Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh suspects Vikram's affair with Aradhana

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) takes Reyansh to a drunk state home, where she discovers that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) does not share a good relationship with his mother.

Reyansh learns that a story about his tampered relationship with his mother has been leaked on a website and is getting viral. As he recalls that Aradhana learned about this the last night, he speculates that it might be her way of taking revenge on him. On the other hand, Aradhana lies to him to get rid of her parents’ pressure to marry Krishnan, saying that she has a boyfriend. Reyansh reaches her place and screams at her in front of her family. On the other hand, Aradhna gets to know that Vikram is Pooja’s boyfriend.

In the coming episode, Reyansh will doubt Vikram about having an affair with Aradhana, which will start affecting him. While Aradhana is trying to mend things between Vikram and Pooja, it will seem to Reyansh as if they are solving their relationship issues. Reyansh’s mother will even question his anger and tell him that there is something different about this girl as it affects him so much.

Is Reyansh catching feelings for Aradhna unknowingly? Will this jealousy turn into something meaningful?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.