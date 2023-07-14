ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh suspects Vikram's affair with Aradhana

Reyansh will get to know that a story about his tampered relationship with his mother has been leaked on a website and is getting viral. He suspects Aradhana in the entire matter in Sony Entertainment Television’s Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
14 Jul,2023 17:05:28
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh suspects Vikram's affair with Aradhana 833949

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka impressed the audience with its exciting twists and turns. As per the plot, Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) takes Reyansh to a drunk state home, where she discovers that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) does not share a good relationship with his mother.

Reyansh learns that a story about his tampered relationship with his mother has been leaked on a website and is getting viral. As he recalls that Aradhana learned about this the last night, he speculates that it might be her way of taking revenge on him. On the other hand, Aradhana lies to him to get rid of her parents’ pressure to marry Krishnan, saying that she has a boyfriend. Reyansh reaches her place and screams at her in front of her family. On the other hand, Aradhna gets to know that Vikram is Pooja’s boyfriend.

In the coming episode, Reyansh will doubt Vikram about having an affair with Aradhana, which will start affecting him. While Aradhana is trying to mend things between Vikram and Pooja, it will seem to Reyansh as if they are solving their relationship issues. Reyansh’s mother will even question his anger and tell him that there is something different about this girl as it affects him so much.

Is Reyansh catching feelings for Aradhna unknowingly? Will this jealousy turn into something meaningful?

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for more interesting updates.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram's company 833907
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Kriti expresses to be the face of Ram’s company
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family 833724
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Damayanti expresses gratitude to Surilii for saving Barot family
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji's actions shock Viaan 833574
Kathaa Ankahee spoiler: Teji’s actions shock Viaan
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts Aradhana over viral leaked story 833391
Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka spoiler: Reyansh shouts at Aradhana over viral leaked story
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family  833290
Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum spoiler: Surilii exposes Ambitai in front of the family 
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya 833045
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 spoiler: Shalini gives big responsibility to Priya
Latest Stories
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Vidisha Srivastava welcomes a baby girl 833961
Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai fame Vidisha Srivastava welcomes a baby girl
Koyal in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is the perfect example of a today's generation girl: Aditi Patwa 833919
Koyal in Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti is the perfect example of the today’s generation girl: Aditi Patwa
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Turns From Superhero to Joker Bhaiya In Quick Time; Check Why 833912
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Fame Nakuul Mehta Turns From Superhero to Joker Bhaiya In Quick Time; Check Why
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar get into a verbal spat 833941
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Pooja Bhatt and Jiya Shankar get into a verbal spat
Pandya Store Cast Bids Adieu; Take A Look At The Last Day Shoot Video 833905
Pandya Store Cast Bids Adieu; Take A Look At The Last Day Shoot Video
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt   833917
Dil Diyaan Gallaan spoiler: Dilpreet goes on job hunt  
Read Latest News