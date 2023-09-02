Television | Spoilers

Reyansh gets a dare challenge to propose to someone. He proposes to some other girl but shares his feelings for Aradhana by looking at her in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Malini and her loved ones finally locate Reyansh and Aradhana, and find them in a store room. However, relief quickly replaces with concern when Aradhana’s health takes a sudden turn – her blood sugar level drops, causing her to lose consciousness. In the midst of this anxious situation, Malini tenderly takes care of Aradhana. The latter gently holds Malini’s hand and calls her “Mumma.” Malini is surprised by Aradhana’s behaviour.

Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) is on a mission to find the real thief who has stolen the statues. Hence at sangeet party, she does a sting operation. She doubts Jindal and hence she places a hidden mike on his quote while she is taking his interview. Post the interview, she keeps the mike on and hears Jindal and his wife’s secret conversation to know his involvement in the robbery of statues.

In the coming episode, the family plays a truth and dare game at the sangeet party. Aradhana and Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) also participate in the game. Reyansh gets a dare challenge to propose to someone. He proposes to some other girl but shares his feelings for Aradhana by looking at her. The latter understands Reyansh’s move and ignores him.

OMG! What will happen next? Will Aradhana ever forgive Reyansh?