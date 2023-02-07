Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi leaves Oberoi mansion

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Balwinder marries Kamli and soon learns that the bride is not Lakshmi. Balwinder creates a big ruckus after knowing the truth but Rishi kicks him out of the hall. Later, Rishi announces that he will henceforth take Lakshmi’s responsibility. He also decides to find a perfect match for Lakshmi, who deserves her.

Rishi convinces Lakshmi to return home with him. Lakshmi packs her bag and goes along with Rishi. Meanwhile, Aayush and Aahana celebrate Lakshmi’s return. Neelam gets frustrated and slaps Aayush. She also mentions that Rishi will have to choose between his mother and Lakshmi.

Now in the coming episode, Lakshmi witnesses the house dividing into two parts. She decides to leave the house for everyone’s happiness. Soon, Lakshmi writes a letter to Rishi mentioning leaving the house. Lakshmi keeps the note near the bed and leaves Oberoi house.

Will Rishi bring Lakshmi back?

