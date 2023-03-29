Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, The Oberoi family gears up for the Holi celebration. During their preparation, Malishka and Lakshmi decide to compete with each other. They decide to prepare prashad and the best prashad will be selected by the family members.

Malishka and Lakshmi prepare their prashads and go for puja. Soon, Karishma comes to the kitchen and spoils Lakshmi’s prashad. Rishi brings the bowls of prashad to the hall area post the puja. He serves everyone from both bowls. Family members taste the prashads and reveal Lakshmi’s prashad to be the best one. Malishka gets angry and shocked by the results.

Now, in the coming episode, the Oberoi family decides to celebrate Holi. Soon, they all gather outside the house at the garden area. Rishi and Lakshmi wish each other a ‘happy holi’. Soon, Malishka sees them and gets angry. She goes towards Rishi and applies color on his face by coming close to him making Lakshmi jealous. Soon, Lakshmi gets uncomfortable.

What will happen next? Will Malishka devise a new plan against Lakshmi?

