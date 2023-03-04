Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Balwinder decides to seek revenge and hence enters Oberoi mansion to ruin Rishi and Lakshmi’s valentine’s party. Lakshmi faints according to Malishka’s plan. Soon, the latter asks Rishi to kiss her. However, Lakshmi gains consciousness and witnesses Balwinder forcing himself on her.

Lakshmi pushes him and rushes down to tell everyone. However, while coming down, she loses consciousness and falls down. Rishi witnesses her and saves Lakshmi. Later, Rishi tries to wake up Lakshmi but she fails to gain consciousness. Soon, Rishi gives give rescue breaths to her and saves Lakshmi’s life.

Now, in the coming episode, Lakshmi goes to the kitchen to prepare a meal. Rishi comes to speak to her. Soon, the two involve in a cute conversation. Rishi tries to help Lakshmi as she prepares the meal. Malishka notices their romance and gets angry. She comes and humiliates Lakshmi but putting allegations. Rishi gets angry and slaps Malishka for disrespecting Lakshmi.

What will happen next?

