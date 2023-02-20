Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms has seen quite a lot of drama happening in the last few weeks. According to the storyline, Virendra feels upset after witnessing Soniya’s rude behaviour with Lakshmi. The latter comes to talk to Virendra. However, he breaks down in front of her. Virendra mentions about her daughter Lakshmi being insulted in front of all. Lakshmi also gets emotional and hugs him.

Neelam meets Malishka’s parents. Abhay and Kiran ask Neelam about Rishi and Malishka’s marriage date. Neelam remains speechless. They give her time to think and answer their queries. Soon, Neelam gives Rishi an ultimatum of one month. He asks Rishi either get Lakshmi married in a month or she would forcibly get him married to Malishka.

Now, in the coming episode, Rishi talks to Lakshmi about Neelam’s ultimatum. He threatens to run away from the house. However, Lakshmi asks him to calm down and not think about it. Later, at night, Rishi comes to meet Lakshmi with a rose and wishes her Happy Valentine’s Day. Lakshmi gets happy and she also responds to his wish.

Will Rishi win Lakshmi’s heart again?

