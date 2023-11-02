Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi: Rishi to learn about Malishka being Lakshmi's killer?

Rishi goes to find Lakshmi. However, while talking in the corridor, he finds Malishka in a weird state with blood stains over her clothes and face in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
02 Nov,2023 13:11:21
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka attempts to strangulate Lakshmi and kill her. However, she yet again fails in her plan as Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) enters the storeroom while looking out for Lakshmi. Malishka gets scared seeing Rishi and tries to hide to save herself. Rishi calls out Lakshmi’s name and while finding he slips and falls.

Rishi gets up and fails to find Lakshmi in the store room as Malishka hides her. Soon, Rishi leaves to find Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). Later, Malishka takes Lakshmi to another isolated room and decides to kill her by stabbing a scissor. It seems Malishka will succeed in her plan as she gets surrounded by a pool of blood.

In the coming episode, Malishka walks out of the room with blood all over her body. Kiran witnesses her and gets shocked. She scolds Malishka for taking the extreme step of killing Lakshmi. Meanwhile, the entire hospital learns that a murder has happened of a girl. Rishi gets shocked and goes to find Lakshmi. However, while talking in the corridor, he finds Malishka in a weird state with blood stains over her clothes and face. He wonders about Malishka’s state and gets worried.

Rishi goes to find Lakshmi. However, while talking in the corridor, he finds Malishka in a weird state with blood stains over her clothes and face.

