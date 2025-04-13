Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: A Boy Falls For Shalu, Harleen Becomes Angry

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Lakshmi goes to expose the truth in front of Rishi, but Shalu handles the situation by lying about her health issues.

In the upcoming episode, a boy bumps into Shalu. Shalu goes to see Lakshmi while the boy falls for her. He tails her, and Aayush notices. In front of the boy, he shows him Shalu’s ring, revealing that she is engaged. Shalu laughs, witnessing Aayush’s jealousy. On the other hand, Balwinder is clueless about what is happening to him.

At home, Harleen is upset because nobody informed her about Neelam’s injury. As she stays upset, Rishi and Aayush come home to convince her. Lakshmi and Shalu also try to convince her. But Aayush’s funny way of convincing her makes her feel better.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.