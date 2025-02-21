Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Aayush’s Warning To Anushka, Rishi Refuses To Talk To Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with the major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka conspires against Shalu and frames her as a thief, but Rishi saves her with his trick.

In the upcoming episode, Aayush finds out the person behind trapping Shalu in a fake robbery case. He meets Anushka and confronts her. Anushka thinks that Aayush has to see her because he loves her. She hugs him from behind, but Aayush pushes her away. He highlights that she only loves Shalu and Anushka should leave thinking about him because it’s all over.

On the other hand, Lakshmi wishes to thank Rishi, but he chooses not to talk to her. Rishi comes into the kitchen, and Lakshmi tries to talk to him, but he avoids her. Lakshmi looks tense and thinks, how will she talk to him? Then Rishi tells her that she was the one who didn’t want to talk to him. Once again, Rishi and Lakshmi indulge in cute arguments.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?