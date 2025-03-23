Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Anushka & Neel Hold Shalu Captive – Will Malishka Get Exposed?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has entertained the audience with major twists and turns in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Shalu comes home in anger, while Aayush is upset with her behavior.

In the upcoming episode, Rano helps Aayush understand Shalu’s situation while Anushka and Malishka begin their plan. As Shalu comes to drink water, darkness surrounds her, and Neel and Anushka take advantage of the situation. They kidnap and hold her captive. Shalu tries to save herself, but Anushka and Neel take her with them.

On the other hand, Malishka’s goon attacks Lakshmi with edgy equipment and warns everyone to stay away, or he will kill her. Rano, Rishi, and others try to save Lakshmi, who confronts the goon and asks who sent him. As the goon takes Lakshmi with him to the door, the police arrive. The police catch the goon, dissolving the matter.

It will be interesting to see if the goon exposes Malishka or, yet again, she escapes.

Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.