Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Announces Separation, Rishi Devastated

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience with interesting twists and turns in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Neelam announces Shalu and Aayush’s marriage. But she refuses to marry, citing Anushka’s fear.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi expresses his feelings for Lakshmi, unaware of Lakshmi’s harsh decision. Neelam comes near Lakshmi, asking her to fulfill her promise after Aayush and Shalu’s marriage. On the other hand, Aayush tells Shalu that he only wants her and nothing matters to him. Shalu gets emotional but she agrees.

Lakshmi takes Rishi to the corner. Rishibtells Lakshmi that she is everything for him and wishes to be with her forever. But Lakshmi makes a shocking revelation that she doesn’t wish to live with him ever again, leaving Rishi devastated. Rano becomes happy and adores Shalu. He feeds and makes the moment special as she will soon become a bride. Lakshmi also adores Shalu.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?