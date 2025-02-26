Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Finds Malishka’s Pregnancy Truth, Aayush & Shalu Come Close

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last three and a half years. It features the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms. Anushka vows to stop Aayush and Shalu’s marriage anyway, while Lakshmi’s suspicion grows about Balvinder and Malishka.

In the upcoming episode, Malishka is scared and calls Balvinder. She asks him if he said anything about them to Lakshmi, and he denies it. Then she asked him if he had entered his name in the register, and Balvinder accepted, highlighting that the staff had asked him to fill in the child’s father’s name. Malishka tells him that Lakshmi will find the truth and expose her.

On the other hand, Shalu and Aayush get ready for their engagement, looking cute in red attire. Aayush flirts with Shalu, building their romantic bond. Meanwhile, Lakshmi arrives and asks the receptionist to show her the list of people. As Lakshmi checks the list, she is shocked, which leaves Malishka worried.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?