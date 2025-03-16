Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Gets Upset With Rishi – How Will He Resolve Issues?

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi brings Lakshmi home. She rests on her bed while Rishi enters the room. He wakes her up and asks her to eat. Lakshmi stays normal with Rishi, and he asks her if she was upset with him, but she seems okay now. Lakshmi tells Rishi that she is angry with him but can’t ignore his goodness.

Rishi feeds Lakshmi, and they indulge in romantic moments. Lakshmi also makes Rishi eat. As Rishi takes care of Lakshmi, Lakshmi smiles, which melts his heart. Witnessing Rishi and Lakshmi’s lovey-dovey moment, Malishka becomes angry and begins her new conspiracy to separate them.

Will Malishka succeed in her plan?

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?