Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Lakshmi Takes Weapon In Her Hand – Will She Be Able To Escape?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi and Shalu try to find Lakshmi as soon as possible.

In the upcoming episode, Lakshmi screams for help as she sees Rishi through the window, but he fails to find her. However, Lakshmi becomes her own savior. As Daimaa asks her employees to prepare Lakshmi for abortion, she pretends to be unconscious just to take advantage of the right time.

As she finds everyone is busy, Lakshmi becomes furious and pulls the rods out of bed. She takes the rods as weapon and starts attacking Daimaa with her guards. Lakshmi becomes her savior and highlights that for her child she can do anything.

It will be interesting to see how Lakshmi saves herself and her child.

