Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Decides To Kill Lakshmi In Anger, Rishi Becomes Rebellious

Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi entertains the audience with nail-biting twists and turns. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Malishka confronts Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) for dancing with Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) even though she and he are husband and wife. Rishi expresses his love for Lakshmi to Malishka and shares that he wants to live his life with her.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi clarifies to Malishka that if she thinks she can break his bond with Lakshmi, she is wrong. Also, she cannot get the love he has for Lakshmi. Rishi decides to choose his love and leaves Malishka, leaving her heart. Karishma overhears Rishi and Malishka’s conversation, and she tells this to Anchal, who decides to take action against this herself without disturbing Neelam.

On the other hand, Shalu consoles Lakshmi, and Rishi comes. Rishi looks furious and expresses his feelings to Lakshmi, saying that he will do whatever he wants. Lakshmi calms Rishi, and he confronts her, asking why she is not together if she knows him so well. Rishi proposes to Lakshmi to be with him forever, and he promises never to let their ego come in between their relationship. On the other hand, Malishka cries bitterly and hugs Kiran. In anger, she rushes to the kitchen, grabs a kerosene cane, and decides to kill Lakshmi, burning her alive. Kiran and her husband stop Malishka, who tells her father to talk to her privately.

Bhagya Lakshmi chronicles the story of a poor girl, Lakshmi. Her life changes after she gets married to a businessman, Rishi Oberoi. However, she feels betrayed when she learns the truth about her marriage and Rishi’s girlfriend. Now Rishi and Lakshmi are separated. Will destiny bring them together?