Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile Upcoming Twist: Reet gets humiliated; Raghav stands by Reet

Jaane Anjaane Hum Mile the Zee TV television show produced by Rose Audio Visuals has seen engaging drama with Raghav (Bharat Ahlawwat) being upset at his own act of accusing Reet (Ayushi Khurana) of infidelity. Raghav was scolded by his mother after which he went to meet Reet at her office and at home, to apologize and bring her back. Meanwhile, Rohit told Reet not to abide by Raghav’s orders as he was using her in his own way possible.

The upcoming episode will see a big drama with the video of Reet hugging Rohit going viral. This will create huge unrest, especially for Reet. Media will pounce on her and call her by different names, and blame her for not being loyal to her husband. Raghav will support Reet, and will question the inhuman behaviour of the media people towards Reet. He will not only handle the situation but will also support Reet like an ideal husband.

What will happen next?

The show revolves around two strong-willed protagonists, Reet (played by Ayushi Khurana) and Raghav (portrayed by Bharat Ahlawwat). Reet, a bold and independent reporter from Gwalior, agrees to marry Raghav not for love, but as a “guarantee” for her brother’s happiness. The show is conceptualized by Sonnal A. Kakar and produced by Goldie Behl and Sonnal A. Kakar under Rose Audio Visuals Pvt. Ltd. It promises to bring a fresh perspective on the collision of old-world traditions and the progressive values of today’s generation.