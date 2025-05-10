Kumkum Bhagya Serial Spoiler: Raunak Vows To Bring Prarthana Back, Shivansh Plans To Seek Revenge

Kumkum Bhagya, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining viewers for the last eleven years with major ups and downs. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Fans can gear up for a nail-biting episode with Raunak’s (Akshay Bindra) disappointment in Shivansh and Prarthana’s (Pranali Rathod) marriage.

In the upcoming episode, Raunak is heartbroken and stays upset all day. However, as he comes home, he confronts Smita. Raunak asks her what relationship she has with Shivansh because something is there that is why he is doing all these things. Smita doesn’t have an answer to Raunak’s question, and she stays quite, intensifying the scene. However, Raunak vows that he will bring Prarthana back into his life and also get back everything that belongs to him.

On the other hand, Shivansh is yet again planning to ruin Smita’s life. He married Prarthana just to seek revenge from Smita, his mother, who left him and his father years ago. Shivansh highlights that whatever is happening with Smita Zaveri right now is just the beginning, as he has more plans to ruin her life in pursuit of revenge.

Will Raunak be able to bring back Prarthana in his life?

Kumkum Bhagya, a popular Zee TV show, chronicles the love story of Pragya and Abhi, played by Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia. They meet by destiny, and a love story is built. The show features Mugdha Chaphekar as Prachi, Krishna Kaul as Ranbir (second generation), Rachi Sharma as Poorvi, and Abrar Qazi as Rajvansh (third generation). Now, the fourth-generation leads are Pranali Rathod and Akshay Bindra.