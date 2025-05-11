Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi Saves Lakshmi, Discovers Her Pregnancy

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the viewers for the last three and a half years with major ups and downs in the love story of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Daimaa attacks Lakshmi in the tunnel and drags her to execute her plan.

In the upcoming episode you will witness a high voltage drama as Lakshmi someone escapes from Daimaa’s clutches. She comes out of the tunnel from a opening on the road. In terrible condition, she steps towards the hospital’s entrance and Malishka decides to kill her.

Malishka, with a broken glass in her hand, steps towards Lakshmi to stab her, but Rishi comes and grabs Lakshmi. Malishka hides the glass and hugs Lakshmi, faking her concerns. At the same time, Shalu, Aayush and Rano also come. They bring Lakshmi home and Rishi’s family doctor checks up on her. Rishi calms as he finds that Lakshmi and her child are safe.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years. It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. The show revolves around Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka’s love triangle. The struggle to get together for Rishi and Lakshmi increases as Malishka conspires against them.