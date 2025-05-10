Anushka Merchande Talks About Playing The Negative Lead In Zee TV’s ‘Saru’

This is the story of Saru, a Kabaddi champion from a small place in Rajasthan. Saru comes to Mumbai to fulfil her dreams. Here she has to face many difficulties, but she does not lose courage. Saru meets her family again and fights to get her mother her rights.

In this show, the lead character, Saru, is played by Debutant Mohak Matkar.

Shagun Pandey plays Ved, and Anushka Merchande plays Anika, the show’s negative lead.

When Anushka was asked about the show, she said, I am playing Anika, who is a negative lead, is very arrogant, a spoilt brat. She sees nobody in front of her and treats people badly if things don’t go according to her. She’s an angry girl, a pampered child.

About the story, Anushka said, ‘Anika creates problems in Saru’s life. Ved helps her. This show is based on college life, so the youth will be able to connect with it.’

On bonding, she said, ‘Everything is going well as of now. The shoot has just started, so we haven’t talked much to everyone.’

Finally, Anushka tells her fans, ‘Keep giving me your support, blessings and love like this.’

‘Saru’ is produced by Shashi Sumeet Productions Pvt. Ltd.

What will happen when Saru, an ordinary girl from a village in Rajasthan, gives up on the dreams that were meant for her?

When her mother stops her from going out of the house, but she decides to go to Mumbai and study in college, will this decision change her life?

