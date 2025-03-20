Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Malishka Raises Question On Rishi’s Love – Will Lakshmi Leave Rishi?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been ruling for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Rishi promises Lakshmi that he will never disappoint Neelam or her.

In the upcoming episode, Neelam stays upset with Rishi and refuses to talk to him. Malishka confronts Rishi, asking him why he is doing this. Rishi asks Malishka why she is leaving the house, and she expresses that he doesn’t care for her and that it doesn’t matter to him if she is alive or not.

Malishka tells Rishi that it hurts when he behaves like this with her. She makes him recall the moments they were together. Rishi tells Malishka that whatever was there in the past was not love. Malishka snatches Rishi’s collar, questioning his love. Meanwhile, Lakshmi overhears everything and leaves. Rishi goes behind her to convince her, which makes Malishka cry.

