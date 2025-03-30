Bhagya Lakshmi Serial Spoiler: Rishi & Aayush To Support Lakshmi In Her Challenge – Will They Be Able To Complete?

Bhagya Lakshmi, the Zee TV show, has been entertaining the audience for the last three and a half years. It features major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Aayush locks Anushka in a room during the rescue mission.

In the upcoming episode, Rishi and Aayush save Lakshmi and Shalu. Neelam gets angry with Anushka while Aayush shares that he has locked her in a room. As everyone comes to confront her, they are shocked to see no one in the room. Aayush tells everyone that he locked Anushka in the room, and Shalu asks him if he locked her, then where is she now?

Lakshmi checks the room and shares that Anushka escaped through the rope in the window. Rishi scolds Aayush to check the room before locking her. However, Lakshmi also tells everyone to focus on the positive things and says to begin the engagement ceremony. Meanwhile, a lady comes asking for sweets, and Lakshmi takes the responsibility to make sweets. Shalu, Rishi, and Aayush decide to support Lakshmi and help her win the challenge.

The Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi has been ruling the heart for the last three and a half years, with major ups and downs in the lives of Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) and Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare). It is produced by Ekta Kapoor under the banner Balaji Telefilms. Anushka gets Balwinder kidnapped as he tries to expose her after knowing that she tried to kill Lakshmi.